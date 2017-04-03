Colfax wildlife rehab center cares for hundreds of animals annually

Colfax (WQOW) -- One Chippewa Valley police officer is helping more than just those on two feet -- he's helping those with two wings.

Officer Travis Hakes rescued an injured owl while on duty in Lake Hallie late last month. His first move was to take it to Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release in Colfax.

"He had some bruised wings so he couldn't fly. He wasn't able to fly and he was kind of on the ground flapping around like he was trying to fly," said Hakes.

The critters coming through the wildlife center range from owls and hawks, to raccoons, deer, coyotes, or anything else. Wildlife center founder Patti Stangel said she has never turned down an animal that needed care. It's the only facility within a 50 mile radius that can legally care for wildlife, which takes special training so that the animals do not get too attached to its caregiver and are able to adjust back to living in the wild.

"It's different than your cats and dogs you can love, hug and hold, and you know just what to do with them when they're not feeling well. These guys, the last thing you want to do is love, hug and hold. You want them mad when they leave, and they all hate me when they go so I think that's a wonderful thing," said Stangel.

Last year over 900 animals came through this facility, most of which get back in to the real world. But for some animals that's not an option and they can't survive in the wild, so they stay at the facility for educational purposed or for fostering other animals. Stangel said she hosts dozens of learning sessions for girl scout and boy scout groups, or for anyone interested in learning about the animals.

The wildlife center is a non-profit. Stangel said to keep things running smoothly, she spends about $4,000 per month, all of that comes from donations and fundraising. When that's not enough it comes out of her pocket.

"Having a facility like this and having somebody like Patti who can help rehabilitate over 900 animals in a year, that's 900 animals that are going to get released back in to the wild and reproduce and be here for our future generations," said Hakes.

The owl found by Officer Hakes is still recovering, and Hakes said when he's ready to spread his wings he'll be there for the release.



Stangel said anyone that has concerns or questions about a wild animal to contact her directly.

A fundraiser for the center is scheduled for April 23 at the Maple Manor Hotel.