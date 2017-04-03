Education funding tops list of concerns at public hearing on state budget

Platteville (WQOW) -- An increase in K-12 public school funding and a provision allowing University of Wisconsin students to opt out of fees that help fund student organizations and athletics topped the list of items people voiced concerns about at the first public hearing on Gov. Walker's 2017-19 state budget proposal Monday.



Hundreds turned out to UW-Platteville to speak at the hearing.



The issue that brought out the largest number of speakers was K-12 public education funding, with most citizens asking members of the state legislature's Joint Finance Committee (JFC) to either approve Gov. Walker's request for an additional $650 million in funding or add to that amount.



"Quality public education is an investment that pays off. That's why I ask you to fund public schools by increasing per pupil spending by at least $200," said Karen Stampen of Waunakee, citing the per pupil increase the Governor wants to see.

But others believe the Governor's proposed increase doesn't go far enough.

"I'm asking that the annual revenue limit adjustment be at $300 per pupil," said Barbara Feeney, a member of the Oregon School District Board.

And others who want to see an increase, say it shouldn't be across the board.



"The state must restore funding to public schools, but it should be targeted to kids with the most need," said John Havlicek, a teacher at La Crosse Central High School.

But there were also concerns expressed about higher education, specifically the Governor's plan to allow UW System students to opt out of paying allocable segregated fees.



"The Rape Crisis Center is funded by segregated fees," said Leslie Nguyen, a freshman at UW-Madison. "The Governor wants to allow students to opt out of segregated fees because it funds services they don't use. What the Governor doesn't realize is that, sometimes, we don't get to opt out of what we need to use."

There will be five more public hearings on the 2017-19 state budget at five locations across the state over the next three weeks. That includes two in our area next week: Tuesday in Spooner and Wednesday in Ellsworth.