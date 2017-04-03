Gov. Walker proposes abolishing minimum school hours requirement

Waukesha (WQOW) -- A proposal in Governor Scott Walker's budget could mean less time in the classroom for Wisconsin students.



Gov. Walker is proposing Wisconsin become the first state with no minimum requirement for school hours. The state currently requires at least 1,050 hours in the classroom for elementary schools and 1,137 hours for secondary schools. But Gov. Walker wants to allow districts to set their own schedules and be judged on their state report card.



"If our students are succeeding, honestly I don't care how many hours they are in, if they're seeing success," said Gov. Walker. "To me, the report card is the ultimate measure. It's not how many hours are you sitting in a chair."



A spokesperson for the state Department of Public Instruction says the DPI has no official position on the Gov. Walker's plan, but did say students need more access to learning, not less.