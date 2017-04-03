Kyle Cody Heads To Hickory

Hickory, North Carolina (WQOW) -- Chippewa Falls native and McDonell Central H.S. grad Kyle Cody will start his second season of professional baseball at the Class A level.



Cody was drafted in 2016 out of the University of Kentucky by the Texas Rangers. Cody appeared in nine games last season with the Rangers' short-season Class A team in Spokane, Washington, finishing with a 2-5 record and a 5.13 earned run average.



Cody will start the 2017 season pitching for the Class A Hickory Crawdads.



Hickory Crawdads roster:

http://www.milb.com/documents/5/6/0/221222560/2017_Opening_Day_Roster_gyj8rr9k.pdf