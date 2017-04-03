Twins Win Opener, 7-5 Over Royals - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Twins Win Opener, 7-5 Over Royals

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
 By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
   MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Miguel Sano homered and drew the third bases-loaded walk for Minnesota during a dreadful seventh inning for Kansas City's bullpen as the Ervin Santana and the Twins beat the Royals 7-1 on Monday for their first opening victory in nine years.
   Santana (1-0) gave up just two hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings, aided by two diving catches of sinking line drives by center fielder Byron Buxton that highlighted a stellar afternoon of defense by the Twins.
   Mike Moustakas homered leading off the fourth for the Royals, but Sano responded in the bottom of the inning with a tying 425-foot drive into the second deck off Danny Duffy.
   After signing a $65 million, five-year contract to assume the role as the ace of the rotation, Duffy's first career opening day start was a dazzler with eight strikeouts over six innings with three hits and three walks allowed.
 

