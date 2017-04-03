Brewers Brass Seeks Improvement In 2017

Milwaukee (WQOW) -- The Brewers are beginning their 49th season as a Major League Baseball franchise, and are 3,642-4,001 over that time span, including a 73-89 mark in 2016.



Milwaukee made plenty of lineup changes in the offseason. Nine players have departed, with seven new guys added to an already-young roster.



"Literally at every player position, each of those players could be part of the next great Brewer team," says Milwaukee owner Mark Attanasio, "every one of those guys has, not only the opportunity, but has demonstrated the talent in the Major Leagues, so that is very tangible progress."



"They know that they can be here for a long time," says Brewers general manager David Stearns, "they know that they, in a very real sense control their own destiny within this organization. Sure we have guys pushing them from behind, but they're really getting the first crack at this thing, and I think they take some responsibility in that, and they take some pride in that, so we have a team that's going to play with a lot of energy, we have a team that's going to compete every single night. We saw that last year, and I certainly expect that to continue."

