Stevens Point taking action on sexual assault

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- The numbers are staggering, statistics show one in four women on a college campus will report sexual assault in their lifetime.

Stevens Point is trying to draw attention to Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The city in collaboration with UW-Stevens Point renamed part of Fourth Avenue near campus, it will be called Teal Street for the month of April.

"To see some of the statistics is so alarming, one in four, one in five people in their lifetime are a victim of sexual assault, that's way, way too many, one is too many," said Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza.

UWSP is taking several other measures to combat sexual assault, including having an advocate available to victims on campus.