New bill aims to close "social host" loophole in underage drinking in Wisconsin

La Crosse (WXOW) -- Adults who let teenagers drink in their homes would be breaking the law under a new proposal being circulated at the state capitol.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Andrew Jacque and Sen. Van Wanggaard would close the "social host" loophole in current state law.

The current law prohibits people who are old enough to drink from allowing people who aren't 21 to drink alcohol in "premises" owned or controlled by someone who is of the legal drinking age. Last year, an appeals court interpreted "premises" to refer only to licensed establishments such as bars or liquor stores.

According to the legislation that's been introduced, the legislators hope the law is extended to include adults who allow underage drinking in their own home.

The city of La Crosse currently has a social host ordinance, but the police department said it is waiting on the legislation in Madison to see if it will tweak its language to follow that of the updated law.

"Right now, its a $300 fine if you're caught hosting an underage party or providing alcohol to someone who isn't 21," Officer Brooke Pataska of the La Crosse Police Department said. "But depending on the situation, you can also be charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, a misdemeanor charge."

April is alcohol awareness month and according to state data, 15 percent of high school students say they've engaged in binge drinking in the past 30 days. That's down from 30 percent in 2013.

"I attribute some of that drop to the success of the 'Parent's Who Host, Lose The Most' campaign," Edward Kondracki, chair of the Changing the Culture of Risky Drinking Behavior Coalition, said. "But I also think there is heightened awareness in our community. We've provided education in classrooms and certain ordinances have been passed and I think it's done a good job curbing the issue."

To kick of the 2017 Parents Who Host, Lose The Most campaign, an event will be held Friday, April 7 at the Three Rivers House located at 724 Main St. in La Crosse.

Food and beverages will be available, along with prevention booths. Volunteers are also needed to canvas the community to put up yard signs.

"It's one of those things that we want to show everyone, please don't host and give alcohol to your children," Cortney Springer, a member of the coalition, said. "You're going to be seeing a lot of billboards, commercials and radio ads so this is going to be all over in your face."

If the proposed bill is passed, people who break the law could be fined $500 for their first offense and face $10,000 in fines and up to nine months in jail for subsequent offenses. An identical bill passed an Assembly committee in 2013 but stalled after counties and cities voiced concerns about maintaining local control.