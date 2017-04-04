Adopt-A-Pet: Teddy

Meet our Pet of the Day: Teddy!

Teddy is about 9 months old, so you could classify him as a teenager or young adult. He's only been at the shelter for a couple of weeks now. He was surrendered by his previous owners. He's already neutered and up to date on everything there, so he's good to go.

If you're interested in Teddy, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.