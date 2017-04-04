4/4: Homeless Veterans Food and Clothing Drive & Chicken Feed

Augusta (Rolling Thunder Chapter 4) -- An event is being held this weekend for the first time in the Chippewa Valley, and it's all to benefit homeless veterans.

It's the 1st Annual Rolling Thunder Chapter 4 WI Homeless Veterans Food-Clothing Drive & Chicken Feed. It will take place April 8 at Trails Edge Saloon & Campground in Augusta. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and goes until it's gone.

The grilled chicken dinner is $12 per person, and includes baked beans, corn, coleslaw, and a roll with butter.

If you bring in a clothing item, you'll receive $2 off dinner (limit one per person). If you bring in a food item, you'll receive $1 off dinner (limit one per person).

Please drop off your serviceable clothing in good shape, does not have to be new, any time before or on April 8 at Trails Edge Saloon & Campground.

Rolling Thunder Chapter 4 WI Mission Statement:

The major function of Rolling Thunder®, Inc. is to publicize the POW-MIA issue: To educate the public that many American Prisoners of War were left behind after all previous wars and to help correct the past and to protect the future Veterans from being left behind should they become Prisoners Of War-Missing In Action. We are committed to helping American Veterans from all wars. Rolling Thunder®, Inc. is a non-profit organization and everyone donates his or her time because they believe in the POW/MIA Issue that we are working on.

