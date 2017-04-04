We've Got You Covered: Information for Tuesday's spring election

Polling places open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for the spring election and will close at 8 p.m. The state Elections Commission is expecting 13-18 percent turnout.

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

The only statewide race on the ballot is for state superintendent, and it's also officially non-partisan. Lowell Holtz is running against incumbent Tony Evers. Evers is running for a third four-year term. Holtz is a retired superintendent of the Beloit School District, and this is the second time he's running for state superintendent.

You won't see a (D) or (R) next to their names on the ballot: the race for state superintendent is officially non-partisan. Evers has the support of Democrats and teachers' unions while Holtz has the backing of Republicans and conservative groups.

Voters will weigh in on more than 60 school referendums statewide Tuesday, and one of them could even set a state record. This signals a trend we're seeing across Wisconsin: school referendums are becoming more common, and they're growing in cost.

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE

Rian W. Radtke - serves as Trempealeau County's corporation counsel

Rich Schaumberg - nearly 20 years as a lawyer; previously 18 years as a foundry and union worker

CHIPPEWA FALLS SCHOOL BOARD (Vote for 2)

Amy Mason (I) - current Chippewa Falls School Board president, board member for the last six years

Peter Lehmann (I) - seeking third term on school board, member of the Lake Hallie Village Board

Ross Spitz - currently a civil engineer at Spitz Engineering LLC.

MENOMONIE SCHOOL BOARD (Vote for 3)

Jeff Jaeger (I) - seeking second term on school board, currently vice president of WESTconsin Credit Union in Menomonie

Amy Riddle-Swanson (I) - seeking fourth term on school board, currently an employee at UW-River Falls

Daniel Paulson - currently a substitute teacher, retired UW-River Falls professor

Heather Klanderman - currently co-president of Oaklawn Parent-Teacher Organization

CADOTT SCHOOL BOARD (Vote for 3)

Cedric Boettcher (I) - current board treasurer, former board president

Robert Panzer (I) - current board member

Alisha Woodford - currently a social worker consultant for State of Wisconsin

Rodney Tegels - seeking first term

Mark Schley - seeking first time, currently an area realtor

Tony Riley - former member of U.S. Coast Guard and UW-Eau Claire alum

ELEVA-STRUM SCHOOL BOARD (Vote for 2)

Greg Sather (I) - current school board clerk

Jill Schoen (I) - current school board member, currently a DNR employee

Craig Semingson - seeking first term, former Eleva-Strum school district superintendent

Karla Berg Svedarsky - seeking first term, currently a health care employee

REFERENDUM

In western Wisconsin, several cities will be asking voters to vote "Yes" or "No" on referendums to help pay for renovation and operation costs.

ELEVA : Voters in the School District of Eleva-Strum will be asked two different referendum questions on Tuesday. The school district called the first question an "operating question". It will ask voters to exceed the revenue limit by $700,000 a year for three years to continue educational programming and building maintenance.

Question two is for a capital improvement plan. It will ask voters to authorize borrowing $12 million over 20 years to consolidate all students to the central middle school and high school campus. It would also address the most pressing building needs at the school. In October, the school district canceled classes because of concern about the library roof at the intermediate school. If approved, money from question two will replace the oldest sections of roof and repair plumbing, heating, ventilation systems and more. It will also add a Pre-K through 5th grade wing on to the building. Question two would add $90 in taxes each year for a $100,000 home for 20 years.

The school district said people will vote yes or no to each question independently.

CAMERON : Voters in the Cameron School District will be asked one question to approve or not approve a $1.025 million referendum for school operations, including classroom resources and supplies, technology, maintenance and other items. Cameron School District passed its last referendum in 2013 for facility improvements within the school district.

THORP : Voters in the School District of Thorp will be asked two different referendum questions on the ballot. The first question approve or not approve a $3.2 million referendum for constructing a new activity center for fine arts performances and youth athletic practices.

The second question will ask voters for $4.5 million for operation and maintenance of existing buildings and construction of several building additions. If both are approved and improvements/additions are completed in the next two years, it would add an estimated $205 in taxes to the owner of a $150,000 property.

BARRON : Voters in the Barron Area School District will be asked one question to approve or not approve a $7 million referendum to remodel the current gym and construct another gym at the Barron High School.

OSSEO : Voters in Osseo will be asked to approve or not approve increasing the city's tax levy by 8.12 percent, or roughly $900,000, to build a new fire station that could cost nearly $2.5 million.

WE'VE GOT YOU COVERED

-Not sure if you're registered? Click here.

-Click here to find your polling place

-Make sure you bring your photo I.D.