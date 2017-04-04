4,500 people who haven't paid their Xcel Energy bills could soon be without electricity

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you haven't paid your electric bill in a while, you are not alone. But, if you don't pay up soon, you could have your lights shut off.



Xcel Energy said the winter moratorium is ending April 15. It's a state law that guarantees your home's energy cannot be shut off during the winter months.



Chris Ouellette, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy, said there are 4,500 people from La Crosse to Ashland who face disconnection because of unpaid bills. That amounts to more than $8 million in lost profit for the company.



Ouellette said the reason people don't pay is not always because of a lack of money.



"There are some customers who maybe have fallen on hard times over the winter and are just struggling right now, maybe to make ends meet, and because of the moratorium they are pushing that payment back," Ouellette said. "There are also customers, unfortunately, who play the system, and they know they cannot be disconnected between November and April, and they will pay on April 15."

The company said if you do owe Xcel Energy money, Xcel staff have tried to contact you and are willing to work with you to set up a payment plan.