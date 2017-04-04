Chippewa Valley school leaders react to Gov. Walker's education proposal

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It sounds like fun for kids to roll out of bed in the morning just to find out school is canceled for the day because of snow or other reasons. However, many times those days need to be made up under state law.



A new proposal within Governor Walker's annual budget would eliminate the current state law, which dictates how many hours students must spend in the classroom each year.



Wisconsin would become the first state to do away with requirements for time spent in school.



Up until three years ago, students had to go to school for 180 days per school year. That was then changed to an hourly requirement to give schools more control over their schedules. For instance at public schools, kindergarten students must be in school each calendar year for 437 hours, grades 1-6 are required 1,050 hours and 1,137 hours for 7-12 graders.



Educators told News 18 they are concerned about the proposal because current law does a nice job of setting a baseline.



"Our staff does a tremendous job in supporting our students each and every day, and they need the minutes to get through everything to help our students be successful," said Elk Mound Superintendent Eric Wright.



Eau Claire Superintendent Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck agreed with Wright.



"I just think that instructional time and face-to-face time between students and teachers is very important," Hardebeck said. "What we have now, in terms of requirements, is just the floor."



News 18 reached out to several other school districts like Altoona, Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek, but no officials were available for comment on the proposal.