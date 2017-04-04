DOT: Wisconsin traffic crashes kill 28 people in March

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Warm weather might mean more people will be traveling on the road across Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, preliminary data show 28 people died in traffic crashes in March, which is seven deaths fewer compared to March 2016.

Since the start of 2017, the DOT said a total of 98 people were killed in traffic-related crashes, which is 24 crashes fewer than the same period in 2016.

The DOT said April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and they want to remind people to put down their phones or electronic devices before getting behind the wheel.