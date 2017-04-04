City of Eau Claire still owed $54,000 from presidential campaign visits

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A year after four presidential candidates visited Eau Claire in one weekend, the City of Eau Claire said it still has nearly $54,000 in unpaid bills from the Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton campaigns.

Jay Winzenz, the director of finance for the City of Eau Claire, said the city sent a bill for nearly $7,000 to Hillary Clinton's team and a bill for $47,000 to Donald Trump's campaign to reimburse for the cost of providing security and traffic control during their stops. Winzenz said that money came out of the Eau Claire Police Department's operating budget for 2016.

The city admitted it has not pushed for payments, but going forward, staff are exploring options to make sure police presence is included in the cost of renting space in Eau Claire. However, Winzenz said it can be hard to enforce when the candidates do not rent city buildings for their stops.

"I don't think there was an expectation that we would actually end up getting repaid, but I guess more of a hope that the campaigns would compensate us for those expenses," Winzenz said.

News 18 reached out to campaign staff for Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, but they have not responded at this time.