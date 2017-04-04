Constitutional amendment would protect rights of crime victims

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's attorney general is putting forward a measure to better protect the rights of crime victims statewide.



Attorney General Brad Schimel presented Marsy's Law at a news conference on Tuesday. It's an amendment to the state constitution to add new rights for victims when it comes to things like privacy and respect and to give them more choices in their court cases.



"Many of the rights in Marsy's law are currently in state statute, but that doesn't hold up alongside a defendant's constitutional rights. We want to make sure we make it a more even playing field," says Schimel.



Marsy's Law for Wisconsin is part of a larger, nationwide effort, named after a California woman who was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Two Wisconsin crime victims stood with Schimel to tell their stories and talk about their support for the measure.



Teri Jendusa-Nicolai, whose ex-husband beat her and left her for dead, says it would ease the process for victims already dealing with a frightening situation.



"I was found an hour before death, lost the child I was carrying, lost all 10 of my toes, but gained a lot of perspective and gained a lot of knowledge and what things need to be changed to help victims going forward," she says. "I'm still dealing with my ex who's in prison, who is still trying to harass me using all of his rights, all of his constitutional rights."



Another victim expressed similar concerns.



"Why is it that the man who put his hands around my neck looked me in the eye and squeezed as hard as he could, why does this man deserve rights that are backed by the WI constitution and I do not?" says Christina Traub.



A constitutional amendment has to pass in two, consecutive legislative sessions and then voters have to approve it. Lawmakers started circulating the measure for supporters Tuesday, as the nation marks Crime Victims Week.