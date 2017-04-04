GIRAFFE WATCH: Animal Adventure cites more progress overnight

More than 230,000 people were watching April the giraffe's every move Monday, anticipating the birth of the 150-pound calf.

The following update was published on Animal Adventure Park's Facebook page Monday: "This morning keeper report is no interest in grain and only smelling lettuce treats. No discomfort evident, no distress - normal progression as expected in the process. Many of you may have witnessed what appeared as "pushing" contractions last night. The team and vet were in communication regarding these and were documented throughout the night. Let's see if April's plan is to break up your work week!"

While tens of thousands of eyes have tuned in to the Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Cam since mid-February, even more excitement started to brew after park officials wrote on Facebook Friday morning: "The staff have been onsite with April all morning, Dr Tim was called and onsite within minutes. All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight - we would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition. This is what we have all been waiting for!"

On Monday, Animal Adventure said it will reveal the calf's sex via its text alert system.

"After much discussion, we have decided the initial Gender Reveal will be made via our text alert system as soon as gender is observed post birth. This will be hours in advance of the media press releases," according to the post.

Park Owner Jordan Patch has said there will be a contest to name the calf after it is born and its sex is revealed.