Packers travel in luxury during Tailgate Tour road trip

Medford (WAOW) -- An estimated 1,400 Packers fans packed the Black River Industries facility in Medford on Tuesday for the first stop of the team's annual Tailgate Tour.



The Packers will continue the tour through Saturday, traveling northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula in one of the most luxurious buses you'll come across."

"If you have to spend five days on the road, this is definitely the way to do it," Aaron Popkey, Green Bay's Director of Public Affairs, said.

"It's awesome," Ahman Green, the Packers all-time leading rusher, said. "It has all the necessities that we need. To be riding around the northern part of Wisconsin, I'm enjoying it."

It's the exact same bus the Packers have used for the last ten Tailgate Tour trips. The only difference this year is a makeover to the design on the outside - fresh with "Tailgate Tour" and Packers logos.

Popkey said many fans interact with the players on the bus as they drive past.

"It's fun," he said. "You're driving down the highway and you'll get a semi to honk or cars pull up next to you and wave."

Which fits in perfectly with the theme of the Tailgate Tour: "One team, one community." A slogan both players and fans take to heart.

"I didn't know what I was getting into," Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski said. "I had no idea it was going to be this crazy. This is awesome to see that we have this big of a following."

The Tailgate Tour will be back in our area on Friday when it stops in Rhinelander. Tickets are still available. They can be purchased at Best Embroideries, located at 22 W. Davenport St. in Rhinelander, or the Trig's Rhinelander service desk.