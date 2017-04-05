Adopt-A-Pet: Blaze

Meet our Pet of the Day: Blaze!

Blaze is between one and two years old. He is a great family dog. He's a neutered male, hound-mix. Blaze is also all up to date on his vaccines, so ready to go in that department. Even though he is a hound breed, he has no interest in hunting. Blaze likes to be around people, particularly kids. He loves their energy and have a lot of energy himself.

If you're interested in Blaze, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.