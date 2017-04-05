4/5: 10th Annual Savoring the Arts

Chippewa Falls (Heyde Center for the Arts) -- Get ready to go back in time 53 year for an fundraising dinner coming up at the Heyde Center for the Arts.

This year the theme is "Senior Prom 1964" which celebrates the arts by attending a 1964 prom themed evening of dancing, socializing, dinner and musical entertainment. The class of 1964 was the last one to graduate from McDonell Memorial High School building now known as the Heyde Center for the Arts.

The funds raised by the event will go towards the center's need to expand air conditioning in the building, to make improvements in our audio equipment capacity, to put up black out curtains on the main floor windows, and to purchase and install a new cyclorama for the back of the stage.

