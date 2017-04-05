Tax tips: Reasons to file now

Madison financial advisers said if you haven't filed your taxes yet, you should do so now rather than waiting until the very last minute.

Since the usual tax deadline, April 15, falls on a Saturday, and Washington D.C. is observing the federal holiday, Emancipation Day, April 17, you have until Tuesday, April 18 to file your taxes or an extension.

Sarah McGinniss, a financial adviser at Savant Capital Management, said even if you file that extension in time, you still could owe extra money.

"If you owe taxes and you file an extension, you will start incurring late payment penalties, so just because you delay when you actually file your taxes, that doesn't mean you are forgiven for the amount that you owe on April 18," she said. "If you think you're going to get a refund, you can file an extension, and there's no implications to that, but if you owe money you can start incurring those penalties during that extension period."

Another incentive to filing on time that McGinniss notes is tax fraud. "Tax fraud still exists. And so what happens there -- is somebody will try to file a tax return on your behalf to try to capture your refund. So, the earlier the better. If you get your filing in before somebody else is trying to do it on your behalf, then they won't be able to do that," she said.

If you're someone who is getting a refund, McGinniss recommends spending it responsibly. "It's starting to then plan for the following year's tax return and seeing if there's any little tweaks you can make to save going forward," McGinniss said.

She recommends the following tips: