Campaign study underway for Chippewa Falls' YMCA $10M expansion, renovation project

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Some local project leaders are one step closer toward a multimillion dollar building expansion.

In a press release, the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA Board of Directors hired Crescendo Fundraising Professionals, LLC. to conduct a community campaign readiness study for a proposed $10 million expansion and renovation.

Jennifer Sherbinow, the executive director for the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, said the campaign study will help the board identify ways on how to start a capital campaign to pay for the project.

Scott Hunt, the board president, said staff have been considering building expansion and renovations for a number of years. He said Crescendo Fundraising previously assisted the City of Chippewa Falls in fundraising efforts for Irvine Park Welcome Center and the Chippewa Riverfront project.

Hunt said as part of the study, Crescendo Fundraising will interview 75 area leaders to gain insight for creating a successful capital campaign.

They said the project calls for adding on 36,500 square feet of space and renovating 6,900 square feet of the building.