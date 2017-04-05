Chippewa Falls YMCA seeks community support in $10M expansion

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley YMCA in Chippewa Falls wants to expand, but first, they need the public's support.

Jennifer Sherbinow, the Chippewa Valley YMCA's executive director, said that's a good problem to have, but it's still a major problem.

"We're trying to do something because we don't just want to stay status quo because it's stifling some of the things we could be doing for the community,” Sherbinow said.

So now, the Y has plans to expand.

Starting Wednesday, members of the community and the Chippewa Valley YMCA are being asked to fill out a survey and weigh in on the $10 million proposal.

Money would pay for some improvements, including the addition of more gym space, renovating the pool and growing the Y's school-aged kids program.

"People are excited about the possible expansion, especially of our aquatics area, especially of our gym space area, because those are two areas where we are very overcrowded,” Sherbinow said.

That's why she is confident they'll have the community's support, even though this isn't the only multi-million dollar project residents are being asked to chip in on.

There are currently 10 projects residents are helping fund, including the Chippewa Riverfront Project and repairs to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

"They've been very successful with that. And, we just felt that at the end of that, while improving and making our city flourish even more, why not have a YMCA that, after 37 years, the building should be updated."

Sherbinow said the roof needs to be fixed, and they'd like to install more energy-efficient lighting. She said if the public doesn't approve the expansion, they'll likely have to pay for the upgrades through several phases. "We won't have to discontinue anything. We just won't be able to expand on anything,” Sherbinow said.

Ultimately though, Sherbinow said she'd like to see the project completed in the next two to three years.

"Our goal is to not go into any debt to do this,” Sherbinow said. “We want it to be supported by the community, and so we need to find out if that's possible. So, it's the first phase, and if we don't ask, we won't know the answer."

The Y said, to date, no money has been raised for the project.

Posted on April 5, 2017:

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Some local project leaders are one step closer toward a multimillion dollar building expansion.

In a press release, the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA Board of Directors hired Crescendo Fundraising Professionals, LLC. to conduct a community campaign readiness study for a proposed $10 million expansion and renovation.

Jennifer Sherbinow, the executive director for the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, said the campaign study will help the board identify ways on how to start a capital campaign to pay for the project.

Scott Hunt, the board president, said staff have been considering building expansion and renovations for a number of years. He said Crescendo Fundraising previously assisted the City of Chippewa Falls in fundraising efforts for Irvine Park Welcome Center and the Chippewa Riverfront project.

Hunt said as part of the study, Crescendo Fundraising will interview 75 area leaders to gain insight for creating a successful capital campaign.

They said the project calls for adding on 36,500 square feet of space and renovating 6,900 square feet of the building.