Feed My People celebrates 35 years of service in Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW) - After 35 years, and millions of pounds of food, Feed My People Food Bank has become a staple in the Eau Claire area, providing for those who can't do so themselves.

In 2016 alone, the organization distributed more than 7 million pounds of food to more than 125 hunger-relief partners.

Currently, more than 70,000 people rely on the service just to have food on the table each day, which is up from 15,000 people 10 years ago.

2017 is the 35th year the organization has been serving the area. Staff members said they hope 35 years from now, they won't even need to be in business, but for now, Emily Moore, the food bank's executive director, said the 17 employees and thousands of volunteers are focused on making a difference.

"What feels so good is truly every letter I open, every person I speak to, every phone call I take – it is our community reaching out and asking how they can help...and just being so connected to the caring part of our community. That's what feels so particularly good,” Moore said.

There will be an open house on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. to celebrate the non-profit's service. Guests will be able to take a tour of the food bank facility, enjoy refreshments, fellowship and listen to the music of Joseph Gallagher.

Staff said there will be a display chronicling the development of Feed My People, which started in a small basement room at Mount Washington to what is now a 19,000 square foot building, which is it's current location on 2610 Alpine Road in Eau Claire.