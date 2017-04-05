Eau Claire school district hosts open house April 11 to fill vacancies

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Area School District said spring is hiring season, and the district hopes an employment open house will help fill a teacher shortage in the district.

Mary Ann Hardebeck, the superintendent for the Eau Claire Area School District, said there is a lot of competition among school districts for highly-qualified teachers. Currently, the Eau Claire Area School District has 30 vacancies for certified teaching positions posted on its website.

"There are just so many people leaving the profession now because of the baby boomer retirement and because of fewer and fewer students going into education,” Hardebeck said. “I think compensation plays a big factor in that, but we have been able to address that through the referendum, and we are very grateful to the community for supporting that effort."

Hardebeck said fewer people may be looking for careers in education because there are new jobs available now that did not exist in years past.

Kay Marks, the school district's executive director of human resources, said there are specific areas in education that are seeing a decrease in applications, such as secondary technology education, science and math.

"Eau Claire is no different than anywhere else in the state, so there are just certain areas of teaching that people do not appear to be as eager to go into as they had in the past,” Marks said. “We're not at a point that some smaller districts are where they are really struggling to get those areas, but there is definitely a decrease in the applications over the past several years."

The Eau Claire Area School District also has 36 positions open for support staff, which includes coaches, cooks and more. They said anyone can come to the open house, whether they know they want to apply for a job, or if they just want to learn more about employment opportunities in the district.

The employment open house will be Tuesday, April 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at North High School. The district will have on-the-spot interviews for all positions available. Computers will be available for those who want to apply at the open house, and there will be staff available to help with applications.