Downsville Lodge makes it on the National Register of Historic Places

Downsville (WQOW) - An area building with a lot of history is marking its place in history.

The Wisconsin Historical Society has announced that the Downsville Lodge is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The Downsville Lodge was built as a fraternity lodge in 1908 by an organization called, “The Odd Fellows”, which worked to help people in times of sickness or distress.

The building was built in the Romanesque Revival Style, and its design reflected permanence and stability.

Suzanne Messa, the chairman of the Downsville Community Museum, said today, the building serves as the Downsville Community Museum, where people can go and travel back in time to learn what life was like years ago in Downsville.

"The fact that it was built from the sandstone – the sandstone that was taken from the quarry here in Downsville – is all over the country, it's a unique product, and this building itself is very unique. We want people to come and learn about it,” Messa said.

The new designation on in the National Register of Historic Places provides access to grants and rehabilitation income tax credits.