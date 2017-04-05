New Osseo fire station slated to open in December

Osseo (WQOW) - The Osseo Fire Department is on the fast track for a new facility.

Voters in Osseo showed their support Tuesday night for a $2.5 million referendum in order to build a new fire station. The department said the current facility is more than 40 years old, and as the city and fire staff have grown, they need a facility to do the same. The new facility will be across town near Stockman's Farm Supply.

"There's lots of things that go in to response time and one is how far the fireman are from the station, how many stoplights you got and all that,” Fire Chief Nels Gunderson said. “A lot of our day time fireman work on the hill so the station will be closer for that so they'll be able to respond faster. At night, it's still pretty centrally located for the whole crew so all in all, I think it'll improve our response time significantly."

Gunderson said they hope to award a bid for the project at their meeting on Wednesday night. He said the hope is that the new station will be ready to go by December 2017.

