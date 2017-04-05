Eau Claire County Board pushes back vote on supporting airport funding

UPDATE: The Eau Claire County Board has pushed back a vote on supporting funding for the Chippewa Valley Airport until its next meeting.





Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Federal budget cuts could ground commercial flights at the Chippewa Valley Airport, and on Wednesday local leaders hope to do something about it.

The Eau Claire County Board is slated to vote Wednesday on supporting funding for airline services. Meeting documents state that President Trump's budget plans to cut funding for Essential Air Service programs, which provides funding to airports that do not service enough flights to stay in business. The director of the Chippewa Valley Airport said losing that funding could mean the airport would lose the ability to offer commercial flights.

The county said the airport helps attract businesses to the area. If approved, the declaration would then be passed on to state and federal legislators.