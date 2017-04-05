Governor Scott Walker addresses education investments

Mondovi (WQOW) - Governor Scott Walker visited Mondovi High School today to talk about his state budget proposal to increase funding in K-12 education.

Before Walker arrived at Mondovi High School, a handful of protesters who said they were unsatisfied with his promise to reinvest in education, gathered on the sidewalks.

Donny Sandberg of Mondovi said he wanted his tax dollars spent on public, not private schools. He also thought Gov. Walker is including education in his budget for the wrong reasons.

"I assume he is doing that because he wants to get re-elected," Sandberg said. "Giving $200 per pupil is nothing if you compare it to what he took away from the schools."

Governor Walker said the proposed $200 increase in per pupil aid matches what Dr. Tony Evers, the newly re-elected state superintendent, asked for and does not include sparsity aid that will be given to rural school districts. Walker said the Mondovi School District will receive almost $14 million in his proposed budget.

In response to the accusation that he is just reinvesting to be re-elected, Walker said the timing is right to reinvest. He said when he first took office in 2011, there was a $3.6 billion deficit. He claimed because of Act 10, changes in state and local governments helped recoup more than $5 billion. Walker said the repair dividend can be put into education.

"Reinvesting in K-12, as well as to our technical college and UW-System, will help us continue to build a workforce, which we believe will help businesses continue to hire," Walker said. "Employment will continue to go up, wages go up as they have last year and in 2016, and that will in turn continue to allow us to have a reform dividend we can invest in schools and in higher education in the future."

Walker said the Mondovi School District may also be eligible for other funding in his proposed budget like mental health grants, energy efficiency initiatives and special needs grants.