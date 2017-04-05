State lawmakers ask UW to research more uses for milk

Madison (WQOW) -- Assembly Republicans, including a few from the Chippewa Valley, are asking UW System officials to research more uses for milk.



The letter was signed by two dozen representatives, including Rep. Kathy Bernier, Rep. Warren Petryk, and Rep. Treig Pronchinske. It highlights how an oversupply of milk is driving prices down and hurting farmers.



The letter referenced how the development of ethanol has improved things for Iowa corn farmers and the lawmakers hope that more research will lead to a similar result in Wisconsin.