UPDATE: Two suspects identified in La Crosse shooting

Police shine a spotlight on a window where a suspect in a shooting earlier today is in a standoff with police.

UPDATE (WXOW) - La Crosse police have four people in custody in connection with the Wednesday night shooting in South Side La Crosse.

The names of two of the four people have been released. They are identified as La Crosse residents Damon Taylor, 35, and Ontario Lowery, 37.

Damon Taylor will appear in court today at 1:30 p.m.

He is currently in the La Crosse County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Lowery is held on a 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety charge.

La Crosse Police are scheduled to release more information early Thursday afternoon.

La Crosse (WXOW) -- A standoff between La Crosse Police and the suspect in a shooting ended early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 12:20 a.m., officers took the suspect into custody according to La Crosse Police Sgt. Tom Walsh.

Details of the arrest weren't immediately available.

Sgt. Walsh said that there is no danger to the public at this point.

He said that investigators can now begin their work to determine what happened at the building in the 2600 block of 17th Street that led to the shooting around 5:48 p.m. The building is located directly behind the A&W restaurant.

According to Tri-State Ambulance, one person was wounded in the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. That person is also considered a suspect in the case. Two other people were also arrested after the shooting.

One person who was down the street from the building told WXOW he heard five shots at the time.

Around 11:30 p.m., about a dozen loud bangs were heard around the scene where a fourth suspect in a shooting was in a standoff with police.

One officer was seen throwing a device into the second floor apartment where the suspect is believed to be holed up. The officer was using the department's MRAP tactical vehicle, which has been at the standoff since shortly after the shooting. Much of the time, the vehicle was parked below the window where the suspect was hiding.

An officer used a loudspeaker several times to try to communicate with the suspect in an effort to get him to surrender.

Due to the standoff, several streets around the scene were blocked off. Traffic was blocked along South Avenue from Ward Avenue down to Thompson Street.

More information on the shooting and standoff is expected sometime Thursday according to Sgt. Walsh.

News 19 is on scene and will continue to update this story as more becomes available.