Gun holster prompts lockdown at Marathon Co. Courthouse

UPDATE: The Marathon County Courthouse is reopened after being on lockdown for around an hour Wednesday morning.

Marathon County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Chad Billeb tells Newsline 9 an empty holster was found in a bathroom. The courthouse was then put on lockdown and civilians were asked to leave. Billeb said the building was searched, a gun was not found but he believes the courthouse is safe.

"We're going to continue to do an investigation to see if we can figure out who may be the person that brought a weapon into the courthouse, if there was one," he said.

Security has been tightened at all entrances with metal detectors. Billeb said the department is also going through security camera footage to figure out who brought in the holster.

The Marathon County Courthouse is currently on lockdown.

Witnesses tell Newsline 9 civilians inside were asked to leave the building around 10:15 this morning and are now gathering outside.

Newsline 9 has a reporter on the scene working to gather details. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.