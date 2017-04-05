Chippewa County seeing continued interest in Lake Wissota Business Park

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Excitement is continuing to build for the Lake Wissota Business Park. Wednesday night, Chippewa County leaders continued discussions with contractors.



The Economic Development Committee met for more than three hours Wednesday, spending most of the meeting in closed session.



American Materials, a concrete company, made a request to lease property for one year within the business park to work on projects. No action was taken on that proposal. County Administrator Frank Pascarella said it is just one of many businesses showing interest in the area.



"Since it became shovel ready, we've seen significant interest in the park," Pascarella said. "Not only with clients, but also a lot of interest, just people giving it a look that might not have looked at it in the past."



Some action was taken at the meeting, including the approval for construction of a Dove Health Care assisted living facility.