Greensboro, North Carolina (WQOW) -- For a second straight year, Eau Claire swimmer Paul DeLakis wins the 400 Meter Individual Medley at the YMCA Short Course Nationals.



Wednesday, DeLakis turns in a time of 3:49.02 to win the event, finishing more than one second ahead of the next closest competitor.



DeLakis will graduate from Eau Claire Memorial High School this spring, and will swim at Ohio State University next season.