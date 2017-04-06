Canadian policy blamed for hurting Wisconsin dairy industry

Madison (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's dairy industry is hurting and several farms could end up folding due to a recent Canadian policy put into effect in March.

It began in Ontario last April, but was enacted nationwide in Canada last month. The policy allows dairy processors there to buy milk from Canadian dairy farmers at lower world market prices.

Before the policy was enacted, prices were being controlled by Canada's supply management system. Some argue the new policy gives processors in Canada the incentive to buy cheaper milk from its own farmers instead of dairy farmers in the U.S., including Wisconsin.

Several lawmakers are now looking into the issue to make sure no international trade laws were broken.

"This is one where we need to make sure that the trade stipulations are enforced. We think Canada is out of line on this particular issue, I've articulated that," said Governor Scott Walker.

Senator Ron Johnson also released a statement on the matter. It reads, "Our state’s dairy farmers are some of the best in the world, and they should not be the victims of a trade dispute they didn’t start. I urge the administration to work with the Canadian government and swiftly find a way to resolve this matter before hardworking Wisconsin farm families are hurt."

He isn't alone. Senator Tammy Baldwin also weighed in saying, "The health of Wisconsin’s rural economy rises and falls with the strength of our dairy industry. We’ve already seen how Canada’s trade barriers have cost dairy plants in Wisconsin tens of millions of dollars, and now some Wisconsin farmers may have to stop farming because of this unfair trade scheme. This is urgent – we have to make sure our trade agreements are being honored and that our Wisconsin dairy processors and farmers have a fair and level playing field."

Both senators are now asking for a federal investigation and have discusses the concerns of the issues with the Trump administration.