Adopt-A-Pet: Thoradore & Thistle - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Adopt-A-Pet: Thoradore & Thistle

Posted:

Meet our Pets of the Day: Thoradore & Thistle!

These two are still so young. They came in together seven months ago, when they were just a day old! They are the only two left in the litter. Since they are so young they will still need to be neutered, so keep that in mind. Plus, it's buy one get one right now at the shelter, so you can keep them together, they are brothers after all.

If you're interested in Thoradore or Thistle, or both, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.