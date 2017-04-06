Adopt-A-Pet: Thoradore & Thistle

Meet our Pets of the Day: Thoradore & Thistle!

These two are still so young. They came in together seven months ago, when they were just a day old! They are the only two left in the litter. Since they are so young they will still need to be neutered, so keep that in mind. Plus, it's buy one get one right now at the shelter, so you can keep them together, they are brothers after all.

If you're interested in Thoradore or Thistle, or both, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.