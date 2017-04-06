4/6: Junior Achievement's Hero's Gala

Eau Claire (Junior Achievement) -- If you've never heard of Junior Achievement, it's the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to educating second to 12th graders about entrepreneurship, financial literacy and work-readiness. Plus, the JA's Hero's Gala is coming up this month.

The Hero Gala is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate area individuals and businesses who champion the need to help area youth in the areas of financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Along with Andrew, the following heroes will be celebrated at Wild Ridge Golf Course clubhouse on Thursday, April 27 from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

At this year's JA Hero's Gala, Goldridge Companies Leasing Agent Andrew Martin is slated to receive the 2017 JA Hero award. Andrew will be recognized for his long-term commitment in giving of his time, talent and as a long-standing advocate of Junior Achievement's mission.

The evening also includes a silent auction. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information and to register, visit THIS WEBSITE or call 715-835-5566.