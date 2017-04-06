Chippewa Falls veteran shares personal story about homelessness

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The story of becoming homeless can write itself in many ways, and sometimes it can seem like veterans are affected more than others.

According to Michael Xiong, the site director at the Veterans Housing and Recovery Program in Chippewa Falls, in 2006, there were 2,145 homeless veterans reported, but that doesn't even include those who never contacted an organization for help.

Retired Army veteran Jeffrey Marquis is currently enrolled in the Chippewa Falls program. He believes the reason why homelessness seems to affect veterans in particular is because it's hard to adjust to life after serving.

"You go to one land, and you fall under certain rules,” Marquis, said. "Then, you come back here to the states and it's just a whole different environment, and it takes some people a while to adjust."

The program in Chippewa Falls has been open since 2007, and since then, 291 homeless veterans have enrolled. Xiong said the program has an 80 percent success rate, meaning that veterans, who graduate go on to live and work in the community.

On Saturday, there's an opportunity to support those at the Veterans Housing and Recovery Program.

A group called Rolling Thunder is hosting a food and clothing drive, along with a chicken feed, which will be held Saturday night at the Trails Edge Saloon and Campground in Augusta. Dinner starts at 5 p.m., and it will go until the food runs out. The cost is $12 a person.

A Daybreak interview regarding the event, includes more information.