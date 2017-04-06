UPDATE: Police ID man considered armed and dangerous

UPDATE (WQOW) - Authorities have issued a release and photo of a man who is accused of burglarizing a gun shop in Janesville and threatened to use the weapons against public officials or at an unspecified school.

In a press release, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Joseph A. Jakubowski, is wanted by authorities after a series of incidents that took place on Tuesday. Police describe Jakubowski as a white male, 5'10", green eyes, brown hair.

As previously reported by WQOW's Madison affiliate, WKOW, police believe that Jakubowski could be the man involved in stealing high-end handguns and rifles from the Armageddon Gun Shop. Police said he fled the scene of the burglary. There was a reported vehicle on fire reported a short distance away, on Pennycock Lane.



Police believe the fire was started intentionally and that Jakubowski was the suspect behind the fire. Police said the vehicle was registered to Jakubowski.



Authorities said that information was received into the Rock County Sheriff's Office that he was agitated by recent political issues. The information also suggested that Jakubowski had made threats to steal weapons and to use them against public officials or at an unspecified school. As a precaution to student safety, area schools had been notified of the search.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and all local law enforcement agencies are working to locate Jakubowksi.

UPDATE (WKOW) --- Due to the burglary suspect making threats towards public officials or schools, Capitol Police are also on alert today in Madison.

Capitol Police is aware of the situation in Rock County and is currently conducting extra patrols of state buildings. The Capitol Police have not received or been notified of any specific threats.

Again, police said these threats were generic and not at any person or location specifically.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office has now identified a man they're considering a dangerous burglary suspect wanted for questioning.



Police believe that Joseph Jakubowski could be the man involved in stealing high-end handguns and rifles from the Armageddon Gun Shop. Police said he fled the scene of the burglary. There was a reported vehicle on fire reported a short distance away, on Pennycock Lane.



Police believe the fire was started intentionally and that Jakubowski was the suspect behind the fire. Police said the vehicle was registered to Jakubowski.



Authorities say that information was received into the Rock County Sheriff's Office that he was agitated by recent political issues. The information also suggested that Jakubowski had made threats to steal weapons and to use them against public officials or at an unspecified school. As a precaution to student safety, area schools had been notified of the search.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and all local law enforcement agencies are working to locate Jakubowksi.



He is described as being 5'10" tall with green eyes and brown hair. He has a known residence at 811 Glen Street (upper) in Janesville. He has a date of birth: 07/21/84.

Fort Atkinson, Janesville, Edgerton, and Milton Schools are all on soft lockdown as a safety precaution.

JANESVILLE (WKOW) --- Janesville School District and Edgerton Schools are on soft lockdown today as officials investigate a burglary at Armageddon Gun Shop on US Highway 14 in Janesville.

The burglary of the gun shop happened Tuesday night at 8:40 p.m. Officials said several firearms were stolen.

Surveillance video shows the white male breaking the front glass door, according to police. The images of the person they are looking for are in this story.

In the course of the investigation, Janesville Police said they have non-specific information that lead them to take extra precautions at the schools today until the suspect is in custody.

There are no viable threats to the school or staff.

If you have information on the crime or the person in this photo, please call Janesville Police at 755-3100.

Here is the statement made by Edgerton School District today:

Based on information received from the Edgerton Police Department, the Edgerton School District has been advised to take precautionary measures to insure the safety of our students and staff. Students will not be allowed to leave the building without an escort and all recess and outdoor activities will now be held inside the buildings. There will be an increased Edgerton Police Department presence on the school campus. At this time, this is a proactive and precautionary measure as the safety of our students is a priority. As more information becomes available, we will be in contact

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.