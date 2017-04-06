ALERT: "High" fire danger remains through Saturday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Wind, low humidity and warm weather may create dangerous fire conditions through the week.

Chief Meteorologist Nick Grunseth, with WQOW Stormtracker 18 Weather, said due to the combination of dry vegetation, low-relative humidity in the afternoon and early evenings and wind gusts in excess of 20 miles per hour, fire danger will likely remain "high" from Thursday through Saturday.

Grunseth said fire danger will be low to moderate Sunday night and Monday because of rain.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource's "Burning Restrictions and Fire Activity" map, more than half of the state is under "high" fire danger, which means burning is not allowed due to fire weather conditions. On the DNR map, Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties are among the many counties restricted from burning on Thursday.