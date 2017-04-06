Eau Claire woman copes with losing home and car in fire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Fire officials are still investigating what caused a duplex fire on Eau Claire's west side Thursday, and a woman, who lost her home and car, is still trying to cope with what happened.

Nou Thao and her 2-year-old son, Sam, were just laying down for a nap Thursday afternoon.

"He's like my little hero because he ran into the kitchen, and he came back frantically crying," Thao said.

Thao said the fire alarms started going off as she got up, but she could not find anything wrong until she opened the garage door.

"It was just a bunch of flames coming in," Thao said. "I couldn't shut the door, so I just grabbed my son and went out of the house. Watching it go down in flames. It was hard to watch."

Thao said as a recovering methamphetamine addict, this is one of the hardest tests she has had to face.

"I've worked really hard to get to where I am," Thao said. "When you are using, you do not feel any of the pain or any of the loss that you've occurred during that time, so it is hard for me to feel these feelings."

Thao said she has been clean for two and a half years, and she said she finally bought her first car, which was destroyed in the fire. On the road to recovery, with a troubled past in the rear-view mirror, she moved into the duplex in August 2016.

"It was hard to find housing, anyone who would accept me into a place," Thao said.

She did not have renters insurance and only had liability coverage on her car.

"I really don't know where to start, what to do, who to call," Thao said. "I'm trying to just keep myself focused on what I need to do to get myself back on my feet."

In light of the devastation, Thao said the community's response is inspiring.

"It does pay to be good, be kind, and give back to the community because they will give back to you," Thao said.

The Red Cross is helping Thao and her neighbors on the other side of the duplex.

Thao manages Lynn's Chatterbox Cafe in Eau Claire. The owner, Lynn Fraser, set up a GoFundMe account to help. Fraser said Thao is in need of women's clothing size 13/14 pants, large shirts and size 8 shoes. She said Sam is in need of size 2T boys clothing. Fraser said any donations can be dropped off for the Thao family at Lynn's Chatterbox Cafe, located on 1410 South Hastings Way in Eau Claire.

Posted on April 7, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local business is asking for your help after one of its employees lost their home to a fire.

On Friday, News 18 spoke with Lynn Fraser, the owner of Lynn's Chatterbox Cafe, who said they've set up a GoFundMe account for their manager, Nou Thao, who lost her home in a fire on Thursday afternoon.

News 18 reported on Thursday when Eau Claire fire crews responded to a duplex fire on Mary Place, located near Eau Claire's west side. Crews said the cause of the fire is still unknown, and it is still under investigation. No one was hurt, and the Red Cross was on site Thursday to provide assistance to help those who lived there.

Fraser said Thao and her 2-year-old son, Sam, were home at the time of the fire. Fraser said the Thao family lost most of its possessions, including their family vehicle. Fraser said Thao is in need of women's clothing size 13/14 pants, large shirts and size 8 shoes. She said Sam is in need of size 2T boys clothing. Fraser said any donations can be dropped off for the Thao family at Lynn's Chatterbox Cafe, located on 1410 South Hastings Way in Eau Claire.

Posted on April 6, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Seven people are forced out of their homes after a fire broke out on Eau Claire's west side.

The Eau Claire Fire Department was called a duplex on Mary Place around noon on Thursday.

Captain Tony Biasi, with the Eau Claire Fire Department, said what caused the fire is still unknown, and it is still under investigation. Fire crews would not say whether or not the duplex can be salvaged.

Officials said no one was hurt, and the Red Cross was on site Thursday to help those who live there. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has placed Eau Claire and surrounding counties under “high” fire danger through Saturday due to the wind and dry air.

Biasi said while that typically means the threat of a grass fire is elevated, the wind is something to be cautious of.

"The wind may have had an influence on fire behavior, and maybe increased the speed in which it spread. So, we have to be careful of that as firefighters, that on these windy days where we ventilate and what doors are left open, have a big impact on the speed in which the fire's gonna spread,” Biasi said.

The homes around Mary Place are pretty close together, which Biasi said was a concern with the high winds, but so far, he said there hasn't been any reported damage to surrounding homes.

Posted on April 6, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Authorities are still investigating what caused an afternoon fire at a residence near Eau Claire's west side.

On Thursday, around 12:30 p.m., Eau Claire fire crews responded to a duplex fire on Mary Place, located near North Crossing and North Town Hall Road in Eau Claire.

Crews said the duplex is a rental. They said the people who live on both sides of the duplex will be displaced and will be assisted by the Red Cross.

Posted on April 6, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire fire crews are responding to a fire at a residence near Eau Claire's west side.

News 18 has a reporter on scene. She said fire crews are on scene at a duplex, located on Mary Place, near North Crossing and North Town Hall Road. Our reporter said about five fire trucks are on site.

She said crews have blocked off Mary Place to traffic.

