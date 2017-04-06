Menomonie man sentenced to 15 years in prison for distributing meth

Madison (WQOW) - An area man is facing more than a dozen years behind bars for distributing methamphetamine.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice stated, in a press release, 32-year-old Pheng Vang, from Menomonie, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for distributing meth. The DOJ said his prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release.

The DOJ said Vang pleaded guilty on November 14, 2016 to the charge. They said he was responsible for selling at least 4.5 kilograms of pure methamphetamine.

Authorities said his sentence was enhanced because officers found guns at a farm property in Colfax, where much of the meth activity took place. Officials said in addition to his conviction, Vang has an extensive criminal history, consisting of drug and alcohol offenses, property crimes and crimes of violence.

U.S. District Judge William Conley said in court that he was troubled Vang exploited drug addicted individuals in a "callous way". Judge Conley said it appeared Vang was more interested in earning "easy money" than earning "legitimate money".