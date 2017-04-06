Chippewa Falls golf course clubhouse designed to look like "Masters" clubhouse

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - If you can't make it down to Georgia this weekend for the 2017 Masters Tournament, you can still catch a glimpse of Augusta in the Chippewa Valley.

The clubhouse at the Lake Wissota Golf Course in Chippewa Falls was designed to be an exact replica of the clubhouse at the Augusta National Golf Club, which includes a wrap around porch and iconic crow's nest up top.

Cody Peterson, the head golf professional at Lake Wissota Golf Course, said some guests notice the similarities right away while it takes a few minutes for others to recognize it.

"Some take a little bit of hinting. But then once you do mention it, they [go], 'Oh you're right, exactly! It looks just like it'," Peterson said.

Staff at Lake Wissota Golf Course said they generally see a nice boost in business around Masters weekend.

To celebrate the tournament, they're offering special green fees this weekend.