National college table tennis tournament comes to UW-Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Athletes from all across the United States and Canada are coming to UW-Eau Claire's McPhee Center for the College Table Tennis National Championships.

“This is like the World Cup and Superbowl all put into one,” said Willy Leparulo, the tournament director and president of the National Collegiate Table Tennis Association. “They are here, and they are coming for their team rights, their school rights.”

You may recall Eau Claire hosted the championships in 2015. Visit Eau Claire said they are expecting the tournament will generate more than $80,000 based on the number of hotel rooms booked in 2015. But, Visit Eau Claire said the tournament has grown since then.

Volunteers and organizers have been in Eau Claire since Wednesday setting up for the tournament. They said Eau Claire beat out cities, like Virginia Beach and New York City, to be this year's host because of the area's facilities and volunteer base, and because we've hosted the event before. Spectators will see almost 270 student athletes from 56 universities compete for the table tennis championship.

Leparulo said spectators can expect to see the best college table tennis players battling it out. “A lot of people will say, 'Oh, I've played table tennis before in the basement or at the Boys and Girls Club',” Leparulo said. “That's great. Wait until you see this. This is crazy."

The tournament starts Friday at 8:50 a.m. A single-day pass is $10 and $2 for UW-Eau Claire students. The tournament will also be live-streamed on the National Collegiate Table Tennis Association's website.