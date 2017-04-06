Cadott maple syrup producer sees average season, despite warm winter

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- Not many people were complaining about the mild winter, except maybe maple syrup producers. The warm weather is now being blamed for a shorter than average syrup season.



Peter Roth, owner of Roth Sugar Bush in Cadott, told News 18 the higher temperatures in February got tree sap flowing earlier than usual. He said if your taps weren't in place early, you probably missed the first run of the season.



Roth said his company finished collecting sap on Monday, after nearly six weeks, which he explained is an average length for a good syrup season.



But he knows that has a lot to do with the large size of his operation and said people still collecting sap the old fashioned way had a much different experience.



"The old style, with the buckets, they had a marginal year at best," Roth told News 18, "The winters are different than they used to be. You know, they're not cold and then warm gradually. You can have warm spells in February if you're not prepared and your season's changing with climate change."



Roth said even though it was just an average season for many maple syrup producers in Wisconsin there will be no shortage of syrup come spring. He said there's still plenty left over from last year.