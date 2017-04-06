Three people charged in Eau Claire death

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Three people have been charged with reckless homicide after investigators say they provided the drugs that caused a man's death.



Demetrius Simmons, Dawn Carreon, and Susan Smith were each charged win Eau Claire County with First Degree Reckless Homicide.



The incident took place December 31, 2015 at Garton's Motel on Clairemone Avenue in Eau Claire. According to the criminal complaint, Simmons sold Carreon a patch of Fentanyl, a narcotic pain medication. Carreon then gave it to the man who was sharing the room with her. That man died later that night.



An autopsy ruled the cause of death was a mix of Fentanyl and Tramadol, a synthetic opioid, which was already in his system.



During interviews with police, Simmons admitted he received the Fentanyl patch from his employer, Susan Smith. When police sat down with Smith, she confirmed her involvement, telling investigators: "You might as well put handcuffs on me now," according to the criminal complaint.



All three suspects are scheduled to make their initial appearances in court on May 4.



The maximum sentence for First Degree Reckless homicide is 60 years in prison.