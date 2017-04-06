Hearing on Blue Lives Matter bill prompts tense exchanges

Madison (WQOW) -- A public hearing on a State Assembly bill that would expand the definition of hate crime victims in Wisconsin to include law enforcement officers prompted some tense exchanges at the Capitol Thursday.



Rep. David Steffen (R-Green Bay) authored Assembly BIll 48, which he's referred to as the "Blue Lives Matter" bill since he announced his intention to introduce it last summer.



AB 48 would add hate crime penalty enhancers against any suspect charged with targeting law enforcement.



Law enforcement officers joined Rep. Steffen to testify on behalf of the bill in front of the Assembly Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety.



Deputy Adam Day of the Grant County Sheriff's Office described his own experience with being because of his job, telling committee members about being confronted by a man while off duty at a Fennimore bar with his wife last year.

"His words quickly turned into action. the young man physically attacked me - landing punches to my face and head," said Deputy Day.

Rep. Steffen said Deputy Day's experience is just the tip of the iceberg.

"The National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund has reported a 163 percent increase in ambush-style shootings of law enforcement officers in one year," said Rep. Steffen.

But the informal name for the bill isn't sitting well with some lawmakers who sit on the committee.

"It's definitely a response to Black Lives Matter," said Rep. David Crowley (D-Milwaukee), who found that problematic.

Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa (D-Milwaukee) questioned whether police targeted for their chosen profession should be given the same victim status as people targeted for things they can't control.

"You're equating race, religion, color, disability, to a job," said Rep. Zamarripa.

"I'm wondering what has actually warranted this in the State of Wisconsin?," said Rep. Crowley.

Rep. Steffen instantly referenced Deputy Day, seated next to him.

"I don't know how you can be so dismissive of a gentleman who gave a very personal story here of how he was targeted," said Rep. Steffen.

"How many African-Americans will say that they've been targeted or people of color have been targeted by law enforcement officers themselves?," responded Rep. Crowley. "And if that's the case, when we look at documentation, should we be introducing a Black Lives Matter bill as well? "

Rep. Steffen said his bill wasn't designed to address race, but that he would welcome any information or data available to the legislature for future use.

The committee has yet to schedule a vote on the bill.