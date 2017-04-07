Adopt-A-Pet: Sparky

Meet our Pet of the Day: Sparky!

Sparky is a 6-year-old terrier breed. He is a higher energy dog and loves to play fetch, go for walks, and play with toys. So that's something to keep in mind, he is going to need daily exercise and playtime. Sparky is great with other dogs, cats and older children. Younger children are not very compatible with his character.

If you're interested in Sparky, or want to check out the other dogs they have up for adoption, contact Bob's House for Dogs.