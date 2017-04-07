4/7: Chippewa Valley Free Clinic Fundraiser

Eau Claire (Chippewa Valley Free Clinic) -- In just three weeks the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic will host one of their biggest fundraising event of the year, and they want to invited you to be there.

On April 28 you can head to The Coffee Grounds and K Point Brewing for raffles, a silent auction and even a live auction. All proceeds made that day will benefit the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic's patient services.

VIP guests will receive Red Carpet treatment with a robust wine tasting experience, food pairings, and one complementary full pour of their favorite wine.

Guests will experience live music by UW-Eau Claire Clear Water Combo.