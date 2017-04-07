43rd Annual Viennese Ball held this weekend on UWEC campus

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- For the 43rd year, UW-Eau Claire will host the Viennese Ball this weekend.

The Viennese Ball is an event that bring the feel of the historic New Year's Eve Kaiser Ball, held in Vienna, Austria. The ball begins Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Davies Center on the UWEC campus.

Those who have attended the ball in past years know it's a night filled with dancing, dining and dressing to impress. It also showcases music and performances featuring students in programs at UWEC. Guests will also have the opportunity to waltz in the grand ballroom, swing dance to polka in the informal festival hall, and sing-along in the piano bar.

There is also a second ball on Saturday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m. Both dates are scheduled to last until 1 a.m.

Tickets are required for the event, information or ticket purchases can be found HERE.